Morgan Stanley Lowers Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $7.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

NASDAQ ZETA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.