Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ LNW traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

