National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target Cut to $35.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.
NATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.
National Instruments stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in National Instruments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,170,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,106,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
