National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target Cut to $35.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

NATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

National Instruments stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in National Instruments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,170,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,106,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

