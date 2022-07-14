Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,344. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

