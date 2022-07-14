Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,318 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.69% of Macatawa Bank worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 252,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $299.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,443.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,855 shares of company stock valued at $70,020. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

