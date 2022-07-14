QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.35% of QuinStreet worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 117.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.57 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a PE ratio of 151.02 and a beta of 1.04.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, Director James R. Simons purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

