Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,219 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NFBK opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $640.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

NFBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.