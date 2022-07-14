Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 9,302 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of DGX opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average is $138.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.