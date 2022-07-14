Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 98,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 904.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,890,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

