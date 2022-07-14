Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

NYSE ECL opened at $152.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.57. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

