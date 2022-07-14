Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

