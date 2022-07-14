Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,828 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,808,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $120.54 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

