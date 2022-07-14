Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 100.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

