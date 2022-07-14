Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,545 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,432,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 304,924 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,225,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 187,166 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20.

