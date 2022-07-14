Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,993 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,742,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $112.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

