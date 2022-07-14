Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 696.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $282.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

