Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $712,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 143.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 51.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 259,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,273,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

