Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth $17,833,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.57. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Tile Shop Profile (Get Rating)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.