Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,248 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

IYR opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

