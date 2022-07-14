Sciencast Management LP Sells 45,129 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,129 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 45.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,130,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 354,698 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,465,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,254,000 after purchasing an additional 167,584 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,349,000 after purchasing an additional 192,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

