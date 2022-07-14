Sciencast Management LP Invests $215,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

