Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after buying an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 981.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after buying an additional 411,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 95,998 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 525.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of GOLF opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.71. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

