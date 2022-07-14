Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.77. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

