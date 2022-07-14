Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $10.37 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $282.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

