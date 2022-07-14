Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $361.50

Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.50 ($4.30) and traded as low as GBX 353.82 ($4.21). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.22), with a volume of 24,166 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.82. The firm has a market cap of £141.85 million and a PE ratio of -75.53.

In other news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($14,985.73).

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

