Sareum (LON:SAR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $205.59

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.59 ($2.45) and traded as low as GBX 156 ($1.86). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.08), with a volume of 135,609 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.66. The firm has a market cap of £122.52 million and a P/E ratio of -64.81.

Get Sareum alerts:

About Sareum (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.