Sareum (LON:SAR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $205.59

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.59 ($2.45) and traded as low as GBX 156 ($1.86). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.08), with a volume of 135,609 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.66. The firm has a market cap of £122.52 million and a P/E ratio of -64.81.
About Sareum (LON:SAR)
Further Reading
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.