Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Neblio has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $29,759.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013329 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,291,824 coins and its circulating supply is 19,215,165 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEBLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.