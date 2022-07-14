Syscoin Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $97.62 million and $6.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00026936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00244984 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,652,493 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

