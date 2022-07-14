Bytom Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $16.46 million and $1.79 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00026936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00244984 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,760,927,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,122,119 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

