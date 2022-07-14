Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

