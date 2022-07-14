Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

