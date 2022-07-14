Brent C. Jewell Sells 1,313 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $834.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

