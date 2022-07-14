Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $72,749.50 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,749.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $644,104.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDMO opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.10. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.