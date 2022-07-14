Daniel R. Hart Sells 4,324 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $76,751.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.10. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

