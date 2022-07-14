SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Sells $87,912.00 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steward John Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $103,086.00.

SSRM stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.25 million. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SSR Mining by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

