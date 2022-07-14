Myles Kleeger Sells 4,103 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $189,230.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00.

Shares of BRZE opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $68,082,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

