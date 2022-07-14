Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

CPXWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Capital Power alerts:

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $35.73 on Friday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.