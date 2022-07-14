Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $81,310,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.43.

EFX stock opened at $184.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

