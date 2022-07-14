Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after buying an additional 124,587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,506,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.45.

Westlake stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

