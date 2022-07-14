Compound Price Hits $47.87 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $47.87 or 0.00241920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $342.65 million and $119.95 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.