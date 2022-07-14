Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on EARN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -52.46%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
