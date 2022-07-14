Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $74.85 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $109.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.