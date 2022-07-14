Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Update

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 925.0 days.

Shares of TNHDF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Times Neighborhood has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

About Times Neighborhood (Get Rating)

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

