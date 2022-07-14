Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Update

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 925.0 days.
Shares of TNHDF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Times Neighborhood has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
About Times Neighborhood (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Times Neighborhood (TNHDF)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Times Neighborhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Times Neighborhood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.