WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial started coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 48.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $170.13 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $258.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.95 and a 200-day moving average of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of -0.17.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

