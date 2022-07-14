WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial started coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 48.27% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
NASDAQ WDFC opened at $170.13 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $258.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.95 and a 200-day moving average of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of -0.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.
About WD-40 (Get Rating)
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
