LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Cut to €64.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($59.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($63.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

LNXSF opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

