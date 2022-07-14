Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Cut to €60.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($56.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($43.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($72.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($62.00) to €58.50 ($58.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Get Covestro alerts:

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.31. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.