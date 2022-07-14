Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT Raised to €9.40

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.40 ($9.40) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($5.80) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

