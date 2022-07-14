Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

