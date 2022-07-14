Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $220.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.83.

NYSE:LAD opened at $277.52 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.43.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 112,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $281,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

