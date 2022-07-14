Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. Magna International has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

